Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Has $33.81 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,815 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 35.1% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 237,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,083. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.