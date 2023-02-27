Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Sells 12,927 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 111.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,088,000 after purchasing an additional 569,213 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,104. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%.

