C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 2,406 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 276.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.21.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.73. 138,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

