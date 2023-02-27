C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3,742.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.44. The stock had a trading volume of 175,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average is $105.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $113.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.