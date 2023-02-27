C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 504 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.12. The stock had a trading volume of 94,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,915. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.49. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.19.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.