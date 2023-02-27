C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $366,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 160,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,990. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $30.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00.

