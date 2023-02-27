C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $518,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 114,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,065. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

