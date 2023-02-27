C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,989,000.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.54. 387,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,709. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

