C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) were down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 4,651,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 19,324,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

C3.ai Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,486 shares of company stock worth $737,650. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 0.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

