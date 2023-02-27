Caas Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.50% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 60,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 294,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 834,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 127,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBCP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

