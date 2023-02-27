Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $2,171,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 56.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 13.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at about $11,075,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $127,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,137,160.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.49. 2,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,747. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $148.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.76.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

