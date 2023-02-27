Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 200,000 Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMCA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.49. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

