Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 109,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RLAY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 63,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $35.36.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

