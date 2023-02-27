Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 538,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,000. Certara accounts for approximately 0.3% of Caas Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,826. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -603.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

