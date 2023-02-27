Caas Capital Management LP Takes $11.25 Million Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,000. Genmab A/S accounts for approximately 0.5% of Caas Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Genmab A/S as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $632.62.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Genmab A/S Profile

Shares of GMAB stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 79,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,649. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

