Caas Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Caas Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,891 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.60% of 2seventy bio worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 2,260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in 2seventy bio by 619.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Insider Transactions at 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Stock Up 2.8 %

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $30,773.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,251.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $33,283.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,098.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $30,773.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,251.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,416 shares of company stock worth $215,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TSVT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.56. 44,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

2seventy bio Profile

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.