Cadian Capital Management LP Purchases 177,950 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,950 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for 4.4% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned about 0.57% of HubSpot worth $75,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 176.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,517,000 after buying an additional 208,992 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $53,395,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $5.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $391.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.31 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $546.95.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.65.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

