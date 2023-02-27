Cadian Capital Management LP Sells 151,355 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Cadian Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151,355 shares during the period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $25,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RARE. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 71.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,359,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,727,000 after purchasing an additional 986,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,734.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 244,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 231,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,727.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 178,744 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RARE stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The company had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.52 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

