Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.54. 18,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,019. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.35.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

