Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 19,897 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,897 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.26. 221,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,219. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

