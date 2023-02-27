Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 26,027 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.14. 198,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,606. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

