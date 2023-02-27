Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 52,272 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 52,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714,047 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.54. 28,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $32.26.

