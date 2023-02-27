Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 30,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SDOG stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.25. 3,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,842. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $58.04.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.