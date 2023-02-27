Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.11. 1,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,841. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $248.94 and a 52-week high of $317.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.