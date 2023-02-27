Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,295 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,692. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

