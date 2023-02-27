Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.76. The stock had a trading volume of 136,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,699. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average is $100.07. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

