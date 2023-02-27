Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.41. The stock had a trading volume of 53,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,825. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.