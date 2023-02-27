Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,809 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.0% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 758,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,736. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.94.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

