Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 461,425 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 1.2% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $417,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,948. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.27.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,227 shares of company stock worth $4,685,731 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

