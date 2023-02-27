Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,002,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926,372 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $219,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Mondelez International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after buying an additional 65,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 440,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,104. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.