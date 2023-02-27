Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,863,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 543,752 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.68% of CMS Energy worth $283,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 74,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,529. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Featured Articles

