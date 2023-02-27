Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $100.01 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,391,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,546 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $100,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $739,070.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 682,643 shares of company stock worth $54,555,107. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 761,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $145.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

