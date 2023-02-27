Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $121.54 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 216,394 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Visa were worth $121,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.39. 528,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,807. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $416.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

