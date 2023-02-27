Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 1,150,483 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 479.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150,483 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of Morgan Stanley worth $109,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.03. 602,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310,483. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

