Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 419,776 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,776 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $89,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

KO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,218,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

