Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 41,566 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 768,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,566 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.34% of Dollar General worth $184,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after purchasing an additional 438,407 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 830,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,397,000 after buying an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DG traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $216.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.28 and a 200-day moving average of $242.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.13.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

