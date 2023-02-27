Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 905,572 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,986,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 905,572 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.37% of Micron Technology worth $199,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,420 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 288.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 123.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,970 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 87.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,289 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,499,999. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $94.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.