Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143,786 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Progressive were worth $153,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,467,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.14.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.78. 164,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,950. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $143.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

