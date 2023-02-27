Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,244,000 after acquiring an additional 532,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.02. 164,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,115. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $55.45.

