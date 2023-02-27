Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Purchases 72,625 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 490.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,625 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.52. 479,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,395. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

