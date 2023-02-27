Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 30,882 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,882 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 216,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.69. 8,032,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04.

