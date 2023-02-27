Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 7,614 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.03. 714,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,736. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.94.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

