Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 40.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 39.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

CPT opened at $116.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.01 and its 200-day moving average is $120.08. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $175.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.77%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.62.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.