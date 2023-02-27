Camping World (CWH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Camping World (NYSE: CWH) recently:

2/23/2023 – Camping World had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Camping World had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Camping World had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Camping World was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Camping World Stock Performance

NYSE:CWH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.60. 90,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,317. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 51.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 89.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.