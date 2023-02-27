Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “neutral” rating and set a C$66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.03.

Shares of TSE CM traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$63.20. 1,068,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,729. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$53.58 and a twelve month high of C$82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

