Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$69.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.03.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up C$0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching C$63.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$53.58 and a one year high of C$82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.