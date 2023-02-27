Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,753,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,167 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 3.5% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $517,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,739,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 573,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,264,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.81. 522,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.68. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

