Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Boosts Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,171 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $23,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,143.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,903,772.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,332 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,682,790 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,842. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $136.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.63.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

