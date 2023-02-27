Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.1% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $48,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

QQQ stock traded up $2.82 on Monday, reaching $294.67. 6,252,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,671,594. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.14 and a 200-day moving average of $286.60.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

