Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys 161,401 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1,523.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,401 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $20,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 48,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,956 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 981,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,408.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 52,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,872 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,671 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,204. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

